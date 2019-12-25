Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Arashi to become goodwill ambassadors to China

0 Comments
CHENGDU, China

The Japanese government said Wednesday that it has tapped popular Japanese pop group Arashi as goodwill ambassadors to promote cultural and sports exchanges with China ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

During his stay in China from Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Chinese leaders about the decision to ask Arashi -- also popular in China -- to play a key role in accelerating people-to-people exchanges between the two neighbors.

The group will serve as goodwill ambassadors for one year through Dec 31, 2020, the government said. Arashi has announced it is scheduled to suspend its activities at the end of that year.

One of the many male idol groups promoted by Japan's giant entertainment agency Johnny & Associates Inc, Arashi members have been active as a group and individually, not only in music but in movies, TV dramas, variety shows and commercials since making their debut in 1999.

Arashi is composed of five members -- leader Satoshi Ono, Sho Sakurai, Masaki Aiba, Kazunari Ninomiya and Jun Matsumoto.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 25, 2019-Jan 5, 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Advanced Japanese Words for Giving

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Recipes

Recipe: Yuzu Pavlova

Savvy Tokyo

The True Story of Why People in Japan Eat KFC at Christmas

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Vegan Store

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Shrines & Temples

Sumiyoshi Taisha Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Out & About

Five Festive Date Ideas for the Jolly Japanese Holidays

Savvy Tokyo