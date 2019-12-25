Arashi to become goodwill ambassadors to China

The Japanese government said Wednesday that it has tapped popular Japanese pop group Arashi as goodwill ambassadors to promote cultural and sports exchanges with China ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

During his stay in China from Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Chinese leaders about the decision to ask Arashi -- also popular in China -- to play a key role in accelerating people-to-people exchanges between the two neighbors.

The group will serve as goodwill ambassadors for one year through Dec 31, 2020, the government said. Arashi has announced it is scheduled to suspend its activities at the end of that year.

One of the many male idol groups promoted by Japan's giant entertainment agency Johnny & Associates Inc, Arashi members have been active as a group and individually, not only in music but in movies, TV dramas, variety shows and commercials since making their debut in 1999.

Arashi is composed of five members -- leader Satoshi Ono, Sho Sakurai, Masaki Aiba, Kazunari Ninomiya and Jun Matsumoto.

