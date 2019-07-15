Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: ouTube/Clark TV
entertainment

Popular Korean YouTuber boycotts Japan by shredding flight ticket to pieces at airport

0 Comments
By Koh Ruide, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Ever since the end of World War II, relations between Japan and Korea have been frosty at best. No matter how many decades have passed, such dark stains in history have a tendency to linger in people’s minds.

Take Korean YouTuber Hong Sung Hyuk, for example. Although his channel is generally lighthearted and mostly involves him chatting up beautiful women on streets, one video recently highlighted his supposed anti-Japan sentiment in stark detail. He had driven all the way down to the airport to purchase a flight ticket to Japan worth 1.35 million won ($1,150).

▼ But instead of taking the plane, he ripped it up to shreds.

Hong’s message was clear to viewers: he was boycotting Japan. Yet despite the video showing him tearing up the ticket with grim satisfaction, the fact remained that he had already contributed toward Japan’s economy just by buying it. So he was essentially helping the country he hates while wasting good money.

▼ He did clean up his mess after like a proper law-abiding citizen, though.

3-1.jpg

Considering his obvious mistake and the channel’s general direction, the whole video comes across as more of a publicity stunt than a purposeful message to boycott Japan, not to mention that he could potentially walk up to a counter for a ticket refund. Most viewers, including his own subscribers, managed to see through his bluff and not take it too seriously:

“If you want to boycott, don’t buy the ticket in the first place.”

“This is all an act to get more subscribers.”

“That’s not boycotting at all.”

“You’re just delaying all the other passengers on board.”

Despite all that has happened, keep in mind that many Korean people do not feel this way, and Japanese youth these days love all things Korean. Both cultures have incredibly exciting stuff such as pop culture and food that have ended up influencing each other’s societies, and to shun one side is to lose out on enjoying the best things in life.

Sources: YouTube/Clark TV, Facebook/Hong Sung Hyuk via Hachima Kiko

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Anti-Japan drama ironically borrows music from Japanese anime

-- YouTubers come under fire for destroying traditional Japanese product in controversial video

-- A losing South Korean baseball team filled 3 rows of seats with robots that cheer for them

© SoraNews24

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Moving to Japan? Here are 10+ Tips to Help Women Prepare For Expat Life

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Adventures

Cooling Down at 5 of Tokyo’s Mud Parks

Savvy Tokyo

Types of People You’ll See in Every Japanese School Staffroom

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 13-15

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #39: 7-Eleven Gets Roasted on Twitter for 7Pay Fail

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 28, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Atami Onsen

GaijinPot Travel