U.S. TV show creates buzz with 'throuple' episode

File picture of a house for sale in Pasadena, California

By Frederic J. BROWN

A popular U.S. television show that follows potential home buyers as they search for their dream property has created a buzz for featuring a "throuple" in one of its latest episodes.

The episode that aired on Feb 12 on HGTV show "House Hunters" followed Brian, Lori and Geli on their quest for a home big enough for the trio, including a master bedroom with three sinks.

The house in the state of Colorado also had to accommodate Brian and Lori's two kids aged 10 and 12.

The show, titled "Three's Not A Crowd In Colorado Springs," marked the first time the long-running series has featured a throuple -- or three people in a polyamorous relationship.

The show explained that Brian and Lori were married and immediately fell in love with Geli after meeting her at a bar.

The trio sealed their relationship in a commitment ceremony in Aruba before moving to Colorado for a fresh start.

"The past four years, I've been living in Lori and Brian's house, so buying a house together, as a throuple, will signify, like, our next big step as a family of five rather than all four of them plus me," Geli said

The show created a buzz on social media with many giving it a thumbs up.

"I was legit about to change the channel until I heard throuple," Twitter user Melanie Hawkins posted. "You have my FULL attention now lol #HouseHunters."

"Bad Feminist" author Roxane Gay also gushed over the episode in a series of tweets.

"Oh my god. A throuple on House Hunters," she wrote, adding, "Great episode!!! Educational."

Another woman joked on Twitter: "My husband has suddenly taken an interest in this show."

"The normalization of polyamory rolls down the track, just as I and others predicted it would," Princeton University professor Robert George said in a tweet. "It was, as I said, less a 'slippery slope' than a simple unfolding of the logic of social liberalism."

But not everyone was enthused about the groundbreaking episode.

"I'm disappointed in #HGTV for promoting this as normal," said one Twitter user.

"House Hunters" premiered in 1999 and since then has aired nearly 2,000 episodes.

