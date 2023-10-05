Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Johnny & Associates Chief Noriyuki Higashiyama (2nd right), flanked by CEO of Johnny's Island Yoshihiko Inohara, chief compliance officer Masayuki Yamada and their lawyer Hiroshi Kimeda, unveils the new company name SMILE-UP. during a news conference in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
entertainment

PR firm says it made Johnny's press conference reporter 'blacklist'

2 Comments
TOKYO

The public relations firm that organized a press conference for scandal-hit male talent agency Johnny & Associates Inc admitted Thursday that it had drawn up a "blacklist" of certain journalists not to be called on to ask questions.

FTI Consulting Inc, the Japanese branch of the U.S. business services giant, apologized and said Johnny's, embroiled in a sexual abuse scandal involving its late founder, had "absolutely no involvement in the creation (of the list) and distribution to operation staff" at the press event earlier this week.

The list was made so the press conference "would run smoothly with the limited time the venue was available," it said.

The news conference emcee had the list of the journalists with their names, photos and seats.

Johnny's also said in a statement on its website that it had had no hand in drawing up the list. But it did say it was responsible for the incident given that it had hired FTI.

The existence of the so-called "NG list" surfaced in local media reports Wednesday. NG stands for "no good."

The talent agency admitted to being shown the list at a meeting held two days in advance of Monday's press conference. During that meeting, Yoshihiko Inohara, president of the agency's subsidiary Johnnys' Island, said of the list, "What does this mean? We must let (all reporters) ask questions," to which FTI replied it would do so, according to the agency's statement.

Earlier, the agency had told Kyodo News that FTI's reply was that it would call on the excluded journalists in the latter half of the press conference, but only one reported on the list was called.

The press event, held amid the fallout over claims of sexual abuse of hundreds of people by Johnny Kitagawa, lasted about two hours with a "one question per company" rule.

At one point, it became tense when some journalists shouted to express their discontent at not being called on despite repeatedly raising their hands.

Kitagawa was one of the Japanese entertainment industry's most powerful figures, propelling numerous groups such as SMAP and Arashi to stardom before his death in 2019.

After a BBC documentary aired in March featuring interviews with multiple people who claimed to have been sexually abused by the pop mogul, several former agency members came forward with additional accusations of abuse suffered during their teenage years.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

No surprises there.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Smile, you are in blacklist!

Those BBC people can make another sequel that shows this practice still exist, when they make their several years after Johnny is no longer alive. They surprised with people still afraid to talk publicly about that company. Even now suppression still exist.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmF6mDZjZZw

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Why is this only just in the English news today? It was all over the Japanese news yesterday morning. Surely it doesn’t take that long to translate the details.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 2 – 8

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Rakusuien Tea House

GaijinPot Travel

Kyushu Ceramic Museum

GaijinPot Travel

20 Halloween Afternoon Teas in Tokyo 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Nara Deer Antler Cutting Ceremony

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

The Best 24-Hour Coffee Shops and Internet Cafes in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: French Influence & Elegance in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

What is The Nara Deer Antler-Cutting Ceremony?

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Restaurant Buffets in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

More Essential Items for Your New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Halloween in Japan: What’s Different?

GaijinPot Blog