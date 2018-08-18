Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tracks from 23 Prince albums -- from 1995's "The Gold Experience" to 2010's "20Ten" -- have been made available available on digital download and streaming services as part of a deal struck with Sony's Legacy Recordings Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Prince's 1995-2010 albums made available for streaming

0 Comments
By BERTRAND GUAY
LOS ANGELES

The estate of prolific late pop icon Prince made more than 300 songs from his later career available on digital download and streaming services for the first time on Friday.

The tracks come from 23 albums -- from 1995's "The Gold Experience" to 2010's "20Ten" -- that have been launched online as part of a deal struck with Sony's Legacy Recordings.

There is also a new 37-track compilation called "Prince Anthology 1995-2010," made up of highlights from the 23 albums.

"Many of these albums, long sought-after by fans and collectors, are available for the first time for streaming and download, adding more than 300 essential Prince songs to the artist's online in-print catalog," Legacy said in a statement.

The Prince Estate and Sony Music Entertainment reached an agreement in June that would see Legacy digitally distribute 35 Prince albums in total.

The music includes previously-unreleased albums as well as singles, B-sides, live recordings and other rarities.

The songs come from Prince's later career, when he was at his most industrious, and putting out up to four albums a year.

"Freed from major label demands and expectations, Prince was able to write, record and release his own music on his own terms," Legacy added.

Variety magazine noted that Prince's biggest hit from that period, 1994's "The Most Beautiful Girl in the World," has not been included, despite being on "The Gold Experience."

It quoted an unnamed source who said the track was "on legal hold as a result of existing litigation."

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog