Prince wore the shirt complete with faux French cuffs and imitation pearl buttons during a 98-show tour of North America in 1984 and 1985 Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
entertainment

Prince's ruffled shirt sells for $33,000

NEW YORK

A silk shirt with a ruffled collar that helped define late music legend Prince's distinctive style has sold for $33,000.

It was among a trove of 164 items linked to the mercurial rock sensation, who died aged 57 in 2016, sold at a Boston auction house by a Parisian businessman for a total of $675,000.

The "Kid from Minneapolis" wore the white shirt complete with faux French cuffs and imitation pearl buttons during his 98-show Purple Rain Tour of North America in 1984 and 1985.

"Curated by a French businessman who cultivated ties with Prince's inner circle two decades ago... The extensive collection showcased the evolution of Prince's wardrobe throughout his career," RR Auction said.

Other items to go under the hammer included Prince's gold-tone cross necklace which fetched $40,514 and high-heeled blue boots from his Act I Tour which sold for $24,079.

A long white cashmere coat from Prince's "Under the Cherry Moon" romcom brought in $18,750.

The auction concluded on Thursday.

