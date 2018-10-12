Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prince estate to Trump: Stop using music at rallies

MINNEAPOLIS

Prince's surviving family members are asking President Donald Trump to stop using the late rock star's music at campaign rallies.

Prince's "Purple Rain" has frequently been on Trump's playlist at recent rallies, including last week in Southaven, Mississippi.

Prince's half-brother Omarr Baker tweeted the estate's opposition to use of any Prince music by Trump. A spokeswoman for the estate confirmed Friday that a request had been made to discontinue using it.

A White House spokeswoman referred questions to the Trump campaign, which didn't immediately respond.

Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park complex in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

