Outside team to investigate death of Takarazuka musical theater actress

OSAKA

Japan's all-female musical theater group Takarazuka Revue said Saturday it has set up an outside team to investigate the cause of the recent death of one of its actresses following a weekly magazine report that said she had been bullied.

Kenshi Koba, chairman of the group based in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, said the team, comprising mainly lawyers, will spend about a week hearing from more than 60 people including actresses and disclose its findings quickly.

"We need to thoroughly look into the matter and work on making improvements," Koba told reporters. "The fact that the life of a member was lost is extremely serious."

Takarazuka has five troupes and Koba said the actress belonged to the Cosmos troupe but declined to give further information, citing the wishes of the bereaved family.

The 25-year-old actress was found dead on the premises of her condominium on the morning of Sept 30 in a suspected suicide, according to police.

The Cosmos troupe's performances will be canceled through Oct 22.

