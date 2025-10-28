 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Obit Prunella Scales
FILE - British actress Prunella Scales poses for the photographers, prior to the premiere of the new film "Keeping Mum" at a Leicester Square cinema in central London, on Nov. 28, 2005. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File)
entertainment

Prunella Scales, who played Sybil in British sitcom 'Fawlty Towers,' dies at 93

1 Comment
LONDON

Actor Prunella Scales, best known as acid-tongued Sybil Fawlty in the classic British sitcom “Fawlty Towers,” has died, her children said Tuesday. She was 93 and had dementia.

Scales’ sons, Samuel and Joseph West, said she died “peacefully at home in London” on Monday.

“Although dementia forced her retirement from a remarkable acting career of nearly 70 years, she continued to live at home,” her sons said. “She was watching ‘Fawlty Towers’ the day before she died.”

Scales’ career included early film roles in a 1952 version of “Pride and Prejudice” and the 1954 comedy “Hobson’s Choice,” followed by her TV breakthrough in the 1960s sitcom “Marriage Lines.”

In “Fawlty Towers” she played the exasperated wife of hapless Basil Fawlty, played by John Cleese, whose efforts to run a seaside hotel inevitably escalated into chaos. Only 12 episodes were made, in 1975 and 1979, but it is regularly cited as one of the funniest sitcoms of all time.

Later roles included Queen Elizabeth II in “A Question of Attribution,” Alan Bennett’s stage and TV drama about the queen’s art adviser, Anthony Blunt, who was also a Soviet spy. Scales played another British monarch in the one-woman stage show “An Evening with Queen Victoria.”

Scales was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2013. Between 2014 and 2019, she and her husband, actor Timothy West, explored waterways in Britain and abroad in the gentle travel show “Great Canal Journeys.” The program was praised for the way it honestly depicted Scales’ dementia.

West died in November 2024. Scales is survived by her sons, stepdaughter Juliet West, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

RIP

Wonderful actress.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 28-Nov.3)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Meet Men in Japan: Dating Tips for Foreign Women

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Kiyosumi Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “He’s On The Phone Again”

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 28-Nov.3)

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 More Creepy Unsolved Mysteries from Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Sandankyo Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Halloween Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Helping Your Kids Adjust To Japan’s School Lunches

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Kombu: Japanese Superfood Recipes

Savvy Tokyo