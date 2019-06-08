Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Olivia Colman was awarded the CBE by the queen to mark her 93rd birthday Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Queen honors 'The Crown' actress Olivia Colman

By Robin MILLARD
LONDON

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman, who will play Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown", was honored by the monarch on Saturday for her services to British drama.

Colman, 45, was awarded the CBE by the sovereign to mark her 93rd birthday, which is officially celebrated in Britain on the second Saturday in June.

Colman headed a list of stars -- and everyday heroes -- made commanders (CBE), officers (OBE) or regular members (MBE) of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, the main order of chivalry.

"I'm totally thrilled, delighted and humbled to be in the company of these incredible people, most of whom have been nowhere near as visible as I have, but should be -- and hopefully now will be," she said.

Colman won this year's best actress Academy Award for her role as Queen Anne in "The Favorite" and will next portray Queen Elizabeth in season three of "The Crown".

Of playing the two, she said: "I find the harder is Queen Elizabeth because everyone knows what she looks like, everyone knows what she sounds like," she said. "I am loving trying to play her."

TV adventurer Bear Grylls, who also leads the Scouts in Britain, was made an OBE for his services to young people.

Author Lee Child, whose action hero Jack Reacher has been played on screen by Tom Cruise, received the CBE, as did fellow novelist Joanna Trollope.

Sarah Waters, famed for her raunchy novels featuring lesbian protagonists, including "Tipping The Velvet", was made an OBE.

In the world of music, singers Elvis Costello and Feargal Sharkey were both given the OBE, accepting establishment endorsements far from their punk roots.

Songwriter Mitch Murray received the CBE.

He penned UK number one hits including "How Do You Do It?", "I Like It" and "The Ballad of Bonnie and Clyde", along with US number ones "I'm Telling You Now" and "The Night Chicago Died".

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

