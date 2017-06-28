Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This 2017 photo provided by Profiles in History shows an R2-D2 droid pieced together over several years from different props used in the first five Star Wars movies. The droid has sold at auction for $2.6 million. (Profiles in History via AP)
entertainment

R2-D2 droid used in 'Star Wars' films sells for $2.76 mil

1 Comment
LOS ANGELES

An R2-D2 droid that was used in several "Star Wars" films has sold at auction for nearly $2.76 million.

The auction house Profiles in History said the 43-inch tall unit was compiled from parts used throughout filming of the original trilogy.

There was no information about who purchased the droid, which was the most expensive item offered in a movie memorabilia auction that included numerous props from the "Star Wars" franchise. Other items up for sale included Luke Skywalker's lightsaber from the first two films, which sold for $450,000 and Darth Vader's helmet from the original film sold for $96,000.

The Calabasas, California-based Profiles in History had estimated the droid could fetch up to $2 million before Wednesday's sale.

Other space-themed film and television memorabilia was also for sale, with a collection of 23 ships from "Battlestar Galactica" and "Buck Rogers" sold for $1.8 million. A helmet worn by late actor Bill Paxton on the set of "Aliens" sold for $51,000.

Not all the items that sold were out of this world. The lighted dance floor from "Saturday Night Fever" sold for $1.2 million."

1 Comment
Amazes me what this type of thing sells for.  Shows what money is(n't) worth.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

