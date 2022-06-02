Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Moses Ingram speaks during a panel in Anaheim, California on May 26, 2022 Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
entertainment

Racists trolls are not real 'Star Wars' fans: Ewan McGregor

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Ewan McGregor hit back Wednesday at people targeting fellow "Star Wars" actor Moses Ingram with racist abuse, saying they are not true fans.

Ingram -- who stars alongside McGregor in limited series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" -- highlighted racist messages she had received online in a story on her Instagram account, prompting him to respond with a video on the site.

"We stand with Moses. We love Moses. And if you're sending her bullying messages, you're no Star Wars fan in my mind," said McGregor, who plays the title character in the series.

"She brings so much to the series, she brings so much to the franchise. And it just sickened me to my stomach that this had been happening," he added.

The franchise's Twitter account also took aim at those attacking Ingram, a Black actress who plays a Jedi-hunting Inquisitor in the Disney+ series.

"We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva's story to unfold," it said in a tweet that included an image of Ingram with a red lightsaber in hand.

"If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist."

It is not the first time that racism has been directed against a "Star Wars" actor of color.

Asian-American actress Kelly Marie Tran, who made her "Star Wars" debut in 2017's "The Last Jedi," was hounded off social media by racist and sexist abuse.

British actor John Boyega has meanwhile criticized the treatment of non-white characters in the most recent three "Star Wars" films, saying they were marketed as important elements in the franchise but were ultimately "pushed to the side."

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Recipe: Edamame Hummus

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

Foreigners Following Their Love of Gardening in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Buy Good Cheese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Unmissable Things to Do in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Places in Japan You’ll Never Get to Visit Again

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘When To End A Relationship?’

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 30-Jun. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Udon Gyoza

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For If You’re On A Diet

Savvy Tokyo