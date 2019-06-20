Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Musician Thom Yorke will release a new solo album and short film Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Radiohead's Thom Yorke to release 'dystopian' new album, short film

0 Comments
By Filippo MONTEFORTE
LONDON

Thom Yorke will release a "dystopian" new solo album entitled "Anima" on June 27, the Radiohead frontman announced Thursday.

Along with the new nine-track record the English alt-rock pioneer will also drop a "one-reeler" short film with American filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, set to hit Netflix, also on June 27.

In a short teaser clip Yorke described the one-reeler as "a motion picture, especially a cartoon or comedy, of 10-12 minutes duration and contained on one reel of film; popular especially in the era of silent films."

Yorke has been teasing his forthcoming work for weeks, projecting cryptic messages on London landmarks and offering clues in interviews that it would be in part a manifestation of "a sense of anxiety" and society's current "crisis point."

"I thought a really good way of expressing anxiety creatively was in a dystopian environment," he told Crack magazine recently.

His first solo album since 2014's "Tomorrow's Modern Boxes" comes after Yorke, 50, scored last year's remake of the cult horror film "Suspiria."

In April he also delved into the contemporary classical realm, debuting two new compositions at the Philharmonie de Paris.

Yorke announced earlier this week he would tour North America this fall, after a string of European dates, including two in Paris, this summer.

Radiohead last week released an 18-hour trove of private recordings from their 1997 album "OK Computer" after getting hacked by someone seeking a ransom of $150,000 for the music.

The genre-bending English musicians uploaded the 1.8-gigabyte collection of recording session outtakes and rare live performances on their radiohead.bandcamp.com website, where it is accessible for free.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What Is the Average Salary in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

LGBT

Rainbow Burritos

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Neighborhoods

Fukushima

GaijinPot Travel

What is it like to teach English in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Art & Culture

6 Japanese Books to Enjoy This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Sara Davis Buechner on Being a Transgender Concert Pianist

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 25, 2019

GaijinPot Blog