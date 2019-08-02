Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rakuten and The H Collective to form joint venture to produce movies

TOKYO

Rakuten Inc and The H Collective Inc, a Los Angeles-based film production and distribution company have signed an agreement to establish Rakuten H Collective Studio Inc, a joint venture movie production company, in Japan.

Rakuten H Collective Studio will comprehensively engage in the in-house production of films, financing, intellectual property management, and the production and sale of video content on a variety of platforms.

In addition to film production, the company also plans to engage in a wide variety of activities, including creating music, comics, games and other goods based on the content of the films and selling advertising opportunities through product placement.

Additional projects to fall under Rakuten H Collective Studio include: Aaron W. Sala’s horror thriller "The Beast" which will be directed by Christine Crokos and "The Remainders," an action-packed, two-handed revenge thriller written by Derek Kolstad ("John Wick" franchise). 

Rakuten and The H Collective also established Rakuten Distribution Inc, a feature film distribution company that will primarily distribute films produced by The H Collective in Japan. "Brightburn," starring Elizabeth Banks and produced by James Gunn ("Guardians of the Galaxy") will be the first film to be released by Rakuten Distribution supported by TOHO-TOWA in the fall.

