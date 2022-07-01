Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Tokyo American Club
entertainment

Randy Bachman to perform at Tokyo American Club after being reunited with stolen guitar

TOKYO

Legendary rocker Randy Bachman is set to take to the stage at Tokyo American Club's Independence Day celebration on July 2.

The Canadian guitarist and songwriter is best known for such hits as "American Woman,” "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and “Takin’ Care of Business” with his bands The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive in the 1970s.

The 78-year-old Bachman, who is visiting Japan in July to be reunited with his 1957 Gretsch guitar that was stolen from a Toronto hotel room in 1976, will play a set of classics during an evening event in the club’s ballroom.

“It is an absolute honor to welcome a rock icon like Randy Bachman to Tokyo American Club,” said Jesse Green, the club’s representative governor. “Our Independence Day celebration is one of the most important events on the club calendar, and Randy’s performance for our members and their guests will make this year’s festivities extra special.”

The show will be filmed as part of documentary about Bachman’s trip to Japan. Bachman will receive his long-lost Gretsch guitar from local musician Takeshi at a ceremony at the Canadian Embassy in Tokyo on Friday. Takeshi bought the guitar last year from a guitar dealer, not knowing it had been stolen.

“The two guitar brothers are going to be trading guitar sisters,” Bachman told the club’s INTOUCH magazine. “It’s going to be a miracle.”

The club’s Independence Day celebration Saturday runs from 10 a.m. and features a packed lineup of carnival and pool games, all-American holiday food, bowling, speeches and music.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

OMG, I had a job there, for about 6 hours, lol

0 ( +0 / -0 )

