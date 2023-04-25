Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Rapper Desiigner charged with indecent exposure on flight from Tokyo to Minneapolis

0 Comments
MINNEAPOLIS

The rapper Desiigner was charged Monday with one federal count of indecent exposure on an aircraft, after authorities say he masturbated on a flight from Tokyo to Minneapolis.

The misdemeanor filed against the rapper, whose real name is Sidney Royel Selby III, is punishable by no more than 90 days of imprisonment and a $500 fine.

No attorney is listed for Selby, a 25-year-old from Chatsworth, California, in online court records. His publicist and music agents didn’t immediately respond to phone messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The criminal complaint said a flight attendant first spotted Selby exposing himself about 60 to 90 minutes into the April 17 Delta flight. He covered himself, but five minutes later, two flight attendants spotted Selby masturbating. Again he was told “No” and covered himself, the complaint said.

The lead flight attendant then came to Selby's first-class seat and said that he was going to be arrested. But a short time later, a flight attendant spotted Selby exposing himself a third time.

Selby then was moved to the back of the plane, where two travel companions agreed to monitor him. There, he told his security guard that he was “bugging," had “messed up” and was “sorry,” the complaint said

Selby apologized to the air crew at the end of the flight and then was detained.

When questioned by the FBI, Selby said he “didn't get much” in Japan and found one of the flight attendants attractive so he exposed himself. Asked whether he was under the influence, Selby said “no," and the FBI agent who questioned him said he didn't appear impaired.

In 2016, Selby was arrested after another driver claimed that he waved a handgun while exiting a tunnel connecting Manhattan and New Jersey. But the gun charge was dropped.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Fuji’s Backdrop: 5 Parks to Enjoy Iconic Views in Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things To Do Around Nagoya Station

GaijinPot Blog

Unnan (Shimane)

GaijinPot Travel

events

 This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo

From New Student to Long-term Resident: What’s Life in Japan Like?

GaijinPot Blog

Build, Drive, Manage or Teach: Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

5 Flower Parks in Shimane and Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Tottori Hanakairo Flower Park

GaijinPot Travel

A Guide to Products, Salons and Afro-Hair Care in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For April 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

Confessions & Confusions: Our Foster Girl Leaves the Nest

Savvy Tokyo