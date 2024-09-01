 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Obit Fatman Scoop
FILE - DJ Fatman Scoop arrives at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards held at Paramount Pictures Studio Lot in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2008. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
entertainment

Rapper Fatman Scoop dies at 53 after collapsing on stage in Connecticut

0 Comments
By JENNIFER PELTZ
NEW YORK

Fatman Scoop, who topped charts in Europe with “Be Faithful” two decades ago and later contributed to hits by other artists, died after collapsing on stage at a show Friday in Connecticut, according to officials and his family. He was 53.

The cause of his death wasn't immediately clear.

He was performing at Hamden Town Center Park when he collapsed Friday evening, town chief of staff Sean Grace said Saturday. Mayor Lauren Garrett posted on Facebook that he had a medical emergency. Concertgoers and paramedics tried to aid the artist, who was taken to a hospital, she wrote.

His family wrote in an Instagram post Saturday that “the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon on stage and in life.”

If the world knew him as an artist who got clubgoers moving, his family cherished him as “the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength and courage,” his relatives wrote.

“His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity. His joy was infectious and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but never forgotten,” they added.

Fatman Scoop, born Isaac Freeman III, was from New York City’s Harlem neighborhood and broke out with 1999’s “Be Faithful.” What started as a minor success in the U.S. took off in Europe with a 2003 re-release, hitting No. 1 on the singles charts in the U.K. and Ireland.

The next year, he appeared on the U.K. television series “Chancers,” in which musicians mentored artists who wanted to make it in the U.S., the BBC reported. He also was a contestant on “Celebrity Big Brother 16: UK vs USA,” which was filmed in the U.K. and aired in 2015.

But Scoop -- sometimes stylized as Fat Man Scoop or FatMan Scoop -- was perhaps best known for his feature role on Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control,” a 2005 song of the summer that also featured Ciara. The track won a short-form music video Grammy at the 2006 award show.

The same year as “Lose Control,” he was featured on Mariah Carey’s “It’s Like That.” He also was featured on tracks from Timbaland, David Guetta, The Situation and Skrillex, among other artists. In 2018, he reunited with Elliott and Ciara for a remix of the latter’s “Level Up.”

Elliott praised Scoop's “VOICE and energy” Saturday on X, saying he had contributed to many songs that made people happy over more than two decades.

“Your IMPACT is HUGE & will be NEVER be forgotten,” she added.

His longtime booking agency, MN2S, described him as an artist with “boundless enthusiasm,” a passion for music and a voice and personality that "made an indelible mark on the industry.”

His MN2S representative, Sharron Elkabas, said in a statement Saturday that she had spoken to him a few days earlier.

“He was in such good spirits. It’s hard to believe he is no longer with us,” she said.

Associated Press writer Mallika Sen contributed.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Win a Stay at the Hilton Niseko Village

Enter to win a 2-night VIP stay for two at the Hilton Niseko Village. Enjoy an unforgettable getaway with stunning views of Mt. Yotei, delicious cuisine and fun outdoor activities.

Enter by Sept 13th. Don't miss your chance!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Popular Dating Apps in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Real Haunted Places in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Saphir Odoriko

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Ways To Say ‘Woman’ in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Owara Kaze no Bon Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Asakusa Treasures: Musashi Japan Knives

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Women-Friendly Internet Cafes in Tokyo for Resting

Savvy Tokyo

What To Do During A Typhoon in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

The Best English Bookstores in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

All About Friendship Marriage in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tsubosaka-dera

GaijinPot Travel