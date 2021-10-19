Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People Ye
In this Feb 9, 2020, file photo, Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo: Invision/AP/file
entertainment

Rapper formerly known as Kanye West is now just Ye

3 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Kanye is now Ye.

A Los Angeles judge on Monday approved the request of the rapper, producer and fashion designer to legally change his name from Kanye Omari West to just Ye, with no middle or last name.

“There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted,” Judge Michelle Williams Court said in court documents.

The petition filed Aug 24 cited “personal reasons."

He has called himself Ye on his social media pages for years. He tweeted in 2018 that he wanted the change saying, “the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.”

The moniker was also the title of his 2018 album. He has said in interviews that, along with being a shortening of his first name he likes, that it's a word used throughout the bible.

The 44-year-old is in the middle of a divorce with Kim Kardashian West, who did not ask that her last name be changed back to just Kardashian when she filed to split from him in February. The couple's four children also have his former last name.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

'YE' GODS!

He thinks he's so 'holy', yet he married an artificial woman notori9ous for her constructs and a stupid sex tape, and recently he sucked up to the Antichrist TraitorTrumpChump. And now this.

'YE' GODS!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I've always known him as ballsack

2 ( +2 / -0 )

OK.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Is this considered more or less egregious than changing your pronouns?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

