Rapper Nicki Minaj has said she's leaving the music industry to focus on family Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
entertainment

Rapper Nicki Minaj announces retirement

By KEVORK DJANSEZIAN
NEW YORK

Nicki Minaj on Thursday surprised fans by announcing her retirement from rap, saying she was going to focus on family.

The provocative 36-year-old known for hits like "Super Bass" is engaged to music executive Kenneth Petty, and she recently said a wedding is in the cards in the coming months.

"I've decided to retire & have my family," tweeted the wildly successful rapper raised in the New York borough of Queens.

"I know you guys are happy now," she continued. "To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, X in the box - cuz ain't nobody checkin me."

"Love you for LIFE."

Minaj's profanity-laced lyrics, skin-baring music videos and unique, animated flow first catapulted her to fame in 2010.

Last month she appeared in rising star Megan Thee Stallion's song "Hot Girl Summer."

In June 2019 she released a single entitled "Megatron" and said she had a new studio album in the works, which would be her fifth.

