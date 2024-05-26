 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nicki Minaj Arrest
FILE - Nicki Minaj arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Rapper Nicki Minaj says bags were searched on way out of Netherlands. She tweeted that police told her they found marijuana in her bags. The military constabulary at the airport said a 41-year-old American woman had been arrested for exporting “soft drugs.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Rapper Nicki Minaj says Dutch police told her they found pot in her bags

0 Comments
AMSTERDAM

Rapper Nicki Minaj said Saturday that police in the Netherlands discovered marijuana in her bags as she was preparing to leave the country for her next concert.

Minaj tweeted that she was stopped at the Amsterdam airport as she was about to board a plane for a concert in Manchester, England. Police told her they found marijuana in her bags, and it would have to be weighed, she tweeted. Cannabis is illegal in the Netherlands, but it is tolerated for recreational use.

Robert Van Kapel, a spokesperson for the Netherlands military police, said a 41-year-old American woman had been arrested for exporting “soft drugs.” He did not identify the woman or elaborate on the type of drugs in question.

Minaj, who is 41 years old, tweeted that she believes police just wanted to make her late for her concert in Manchester.

“Told you, it’s to try to make me late so that they can write negative stories. Jealousy is a disease. You know the rest,” Minaj tweeted.

Her representatives didn't immediately respond to messages Saturday.

Associated Press writer Michael Corder in The Hague, Netherlands, contributed to this report.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Imori Pond

GaijinPot Travel

Furikomi: A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lake Hyoko

GaijinPot Travel

How to Clean Your Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

LGBTQ+ Owned/Operated Eateries in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What Happens If You Get A Traffic Ticket in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Haruki Murakami Library

GaijinPot Travel

What’s It Like Living in West Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Blood Type Theory: A Crash Course

Savvy Tokyo

10 Tattoo-Friendly Onsen in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

Photo Hair Removal in Japan: My Experience

Savvy Tokyo