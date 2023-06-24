Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Young Thug, now on trial for gang conspiracy charges, arrives at a release party for his album "PUNK" in 2021 in West Hollywood, California Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
entertainment

Rapper Young Thug releases album from jail

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Young Thug fans awoke Friday to a new album from the Atlanta rapper, who is embroiled in a sprawling gang conspiracy trial and has been imprisoned since May 2022.

The 15-track record entitled "Business is Business" includes features from Drake, Future, 21 Savage and Travis Scott, and is Young Thug's first LP since 2021's chart-topper "Punk."

The 31-year-old born Jeffery Williams was one of 28 alleged street gang members swept up in a racketeering indictment accusing defendants of myriad predicate offenses that support an overarching conspiracy charge, including murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing and theft.

The indictment shook the rap world in Atlanta, where Young Thug is considered among the industry's most impactful figures who has been elemental to forging contemporary rap's sound.

Prosecutors say Young Thug's record label -- Young Stoner Life, an imprint under 300 Entertainment -- is a front for a crime ring, and have held up song lyrics as evidence of the accusation, a strategy that has raised eyebrows and drawn rebuke.

The case has proceeded at a glacial pace: jury selection began in January and is still underway some six months later.

Courtroom incidents including the arrest of a defense attorney and the laptop seizure of another have cause significant delays, along with scuffles between law enforcement and defendants.

A courtroom deputy was jailed for having an "inappropriate relationship" with a defendant.

And a number of potential jurors have been held in contempt: one was assigned a 30-page essay on the importance of jury service after she traveled to the Dominican Republic on business and missed court.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Playful Art

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Under the Stars: 5 Stargazing Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Weird But Wonderful Japanese Beauty Gadgets

Savvy Tokyo

Jade Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Wineries of Yamanashi: A Taste of Japan’s Wine Country

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Steps Right After Moving To Japan – Paperwork You Need From City Hall

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Everyday Experiences You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Teaching at International Schools in Japan: How I Added the IB Certificate to My Resume

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 19 – 25

Savvy Tokyo

Get in The Game: 5 Japan Locations You Can Visit in Videogames

GaijinPot Blog

Designer Kathleen Reilly Reveals What It’s Like Working in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog