entertainment

Ratings for NHK's year-end 'Kohaku' music show hit record low

TOKYO

Viewer ratings for national broadcaster NHK's "Kohaku" live music show on New Year's Eve fell to a record low of 34.3 percent, a TV viewership research firm said Sunday.

Once a colossally popular year-end event among the Japanese public after NHK began airing it in the 1950s, the ratings are the lowest since Video Research Ltd began tracking the show's viewership in 1962.

"Kohaku Uta Gassen," which literally translates to "red and white song battle," features Japan's most popular singers, splitting them into female and male teams that vie for votes from the in-studio audience and television viewers.

The 2021 show, split into two parts, aired from 7:30 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. on Friday.

The ratings were down 6.0 percentage points from a year earlier and well off the peak of 81.4 percent recorded in 1963.

I wish they would give the age break down of the viewers.

Did anyone under, say, 40 watch it?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

No big surprise here!

Who really wants to see that?

As for us, we didn't for an xx-amount of years.

Every year the same anyways!

BORING!!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The only thing worse than Japanese TV is Japanese year end TV.

I'm convinced its all a conspiracy to encourage binge drinking. The Red and White , something for everyone of all ages show ends up being a show for nobody but worst is two whole mornings of university students running to Hakkone and back? Zzzzz

1 ( +1 / -0 )

