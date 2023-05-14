Johnny's president apologizes for alleged sexual abuse by late founder

The president of Johnny & Associates Inc, one of Japan's most powerful talent agencies, on Sunday issued a video and written apology to those who have alleged sexual abuse by its late founder Johnny Kitagawa, in a rare move for the office.
The apology by Julie Keiko Fujishima, a niece of the scandal-tainted former president of the company, came a month after Kauan Okamoto, a Japanese-Brazilian singer and songwriter, claimed Kitagawa sexually abused him on multiple occasions as a young teen.
"First and foremost, I would like to express my deepest apologies" to those who have asserted they are victims, Fujishima said, adding she was not aware of the actions taken by Kitagawa against talents affiliated with the agency.
Kitagawa was also the subject of numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, with the Japanese weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun publishing in 1999 a series detailing accusations of child abuse and sexual exploitation by several boys he had taken under his wing.
Fujishima said, "I cannot confirm with Johnny Kitagawa, who is the person in question," but added she is committed to implementing measures to address the needs of the victims.
At a press conference in April, Okamoto said he was abused by Kitagawa about 15 to 20 times between 2012 and 2016 when he was still a member of the agency. He said he knew of at least three others who had gone through similar ordeals.
Kitagawa was one of the most powerful figures in Japan's entertainment industry, propelling numerous groups such as SMAP, Arashi and Hey! Say! JUMP to stardom before his death in 2019.
The allegations surrounding Kitagawa have garnered the spotlight abroad after the BBC aired a documentary in March that included interviews with people besides Okamoto who said they had been sexually abused by the music mogul.© KYODO
Yubaru
If you can't confirm something, no need to apologize for anything, but YOU knew, and did nothing, because it kept the money flowing in. You apologize now, because he is dead.
Victoria Maude
Johnnys were something that got me into Japan back in the 2000’s and rumours swirled back then too. I have a hard time believing that this is such a huge shock to anyone involved and that they had no clue.
yakyak
Big payouts coming!
HBJ
The only good thing that can be done now for the abhorrence that is 'Johnnys' is for it to be forced to no longer exist.
Payouts to victims should bankrupt the company so it can no longer function. Anyone proven to have known about what was going on should be prosecuted.
It should not be allowed to just make a public apology and settle behind the scenes with shady non-disclosure agreements.
Mark
This is probably one of the filthiest businesses any where in the world, young teens dreaming to become a star someday are being targeted by the so called TALENT and MODELING businesses when in reality they are a cover for the Porn Industry.
MarkX
Between Dentsu and Johnny's they controlled the commercial and entertainment industry in Japan. There will be no payouts, just this apology and then back to normal. I'd love to hear from some of the biggest stars that Johnny's produced, like Kimura Takuya, or Sakurai Sho, or any of the other famous "talents" that still grace our TVs!