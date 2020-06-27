Newsletter Signup Register / Login
John David Washington, son of Hollywood star Denzel Washington, stars in 'Tenet,' the new Christopher Nolan blockbuster whose release has been delayed again due to the coronavirus pandemic Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Release of big summer film 'Tenet' pushed back again

0 Comments
By LISA O'CONNOR
NEW YORK

The release of the latest, super-secret movie by director Christopher Nolan -- touted as the summer hit that would bring audiences back to theaters after months of coronavirus lockdowns -- has been delayed again, until mid-August.

"Tenet," a thriller about an agency trying to ward off World War III, will now open on August 12, Warner Bros said Friday, after scrapping July 17 and then July 31 for its debut.

The studio said in a statement that it will only release the movie "when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it's time."

"In this moment what we need to be is flexible, and we are not treating this as a traditional movie release," the studio said.

The United States and Europe have slowly lifted restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the deadly virus, but new infection spikes are forcing some areas to clamp down again.

Warner Bros says the movie will be allowed to "play longer" in theaters, part of what the studio predicts will be a "very different yet successful release strategy."

"Tenet," which has hints of the supernatural, combines the big-budget spectacle and inventive storytelling that have made Nolan one of Hollywood's most sought-after directors.

From "Memento" to "Inception" to Dunkirk" by way of the Batman "Dark Knight" trilogy, the creative British filmmaker has carved out a singular niche on the industry.

His clout is reflected in the colossal $205 million budget that U.S. media reported was lavished on "Tenet," which stars John David Washington ("BlacKkKlansman"), Denzel Washington's son.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Five Places To Make Mom Friends In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Drag Queens of Tokyo: How I Became a Nonbinary Drag Performer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: 10 Hotels To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends That Are Taking Over Summer 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 25, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Wheelchair Women Are Changing The Dialogue Around Disability In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

You Should Learn These Basic Japanese Job Interview Questions

GaijinPot Blog

Ishikawa

GaijinPot Travel

Events

List of Canceled Events in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥70,000 in Shibuya—June 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Top 10 Things To Do In Shodoshima

GaijinPot Travel