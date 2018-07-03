Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Renowned 'rakugo' storyteller Katsura Utamaru dies at 81

TOKYO

"Rakugo" comic storyteller Katsura Utamaru, known for his superb skill in telling classic Japanese comic stories, died of a lung illness Monday, an association of rakugo storytellers said. He was 81.

Utamaru, whose real name was Iwao Shiina, was also popular outside of rakugo, as he was known as the emcee of the long-running TV comic show "Shoten" that started in 1966.

According to the association, Utamaru died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease shortly before noon at a hospital in Yokohama, southwest of Tokyo.

The Yokohama native received the Order of Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette, from the Japanese government in 2007, as well as numerous prizes and commendations in his long career.

Utamaru started his career as a rakugo storyteller under Kokontei Imasuke when he was 15 years old and later became a disciple of Katsura Yonemaru.

He became the fifth emcee of "Shoten" in 2006 after serving as a popular regular member of the show. He left the TV show in 2016 citing his health.

Utamaru also served as the head of the Rakugo Arts Association and worked on nurturing young comic storytellers.

He had been in and out of hospital lately due to health issues including broken bones, pneumonia and ileus.

He last performed rakugo onstage at National Engei Hall in Tokyo on April 19.

A great entertainer. Will miss him.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

