 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US actor Richard Gere was honored by Spain's film academy for his contribution to cinema and social causes Image: AFP
entertainment

Richard Gere calls Trump 'bully' and 'thug' at Spain's top film awards

2 Comments
GRANADA, Spain

American actor Richard Gere called President Donald Trump a "bully" and a "thug" on Saturday during an awards ceremony in Spain, and said the United States was in a "very dark place".

The 75-year-old, who received an International Goya Award at Spain's top film honors, warned that authoritarianism is on the rise "everywhere".

"We're in a very dark place in America, where we have a bully, a thug, who's the president of the United States. But it's not just in the U.S., it's everywhere," he said. "Authoritarianism takes us all over."

The "Pretty Woman" and "American Gigolo" actor was also highly critical of Trump during a press conference in Granada on Friday.

During Saturday's gala, Spanish actor Antonio Banderas presented Gere with the honorary award for "his extraordinary contribution to the art of filmmaking" and his social commitment to various causes, including the plight of refugees and the homeless.

During his speech, Gere warned of the "dark marriage" of power and money "like we've never seen before".

"The fact that these irresponsible and perhaps dangerously corrosive billionaires are running everything in America right now is a danger for everyone on this planet," he said.

Gere is also a longtime champion of Tibet who has met frequently with the Dalai Lama, the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader Beijing accuses of fomenting separatism in the Himalayan region.

Last year, Gere and his Spanish wife, the publicist Alejandra Silva, 41, moved to Madrid with their two sons.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

He is absolutely correct. It's quite surprising how filth like Trump appeals to certain people. Perhaps because they only knew bullying.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Here we go, another washed-up Hollywood dork mistaking his own irrelevant opinions for something the world actually cares about. Yep, looks like there are still celebrities out there convinced the world is holding its breath for their deeply profound political takes.

NEWSFLASH for you, Hollywood: no one is listening, and no one cares.

Maybe instead of lecturing Americans about politics trying to stay relevant with tired leftist talking points, Gere should focus on actually doing something useful - like continuing his work to FREE TIBET... assuming he even remembers that was his cause... or did that go out of style along with his career?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Unzen Akari no Hana Boro

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

10 Winter Onsen Trips From Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

How to Rehome a Pet in Japan Safely and Responsibly

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

15 Matchmaking Shrines in Tokyo to Visit for Love

Savvy Tokyo

Saga Castle Town Hina Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Best Outdoor Date Ideas for Valentine’s in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

What is The Average Salary in Nagoya?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Reading Japanese Food Labels: Kanji Cheatsheet

Savvy Tokyo

Events

What Would Happen if Japan is Attacked in War?

GaijinPot Blog