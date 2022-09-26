Newsletter Signup Register / Login
NFL Super Bowl Rihanna Football
FILE - Rihanna attends an event for her lingerie line Savage X Fenty at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles on on Aug. 28, 2021. Rihanna is set to star in the Super Bowl in February 2023, the NFL announced Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Rihanna to headline the next Super Bowl halftime show

0 Comments
By JAKE COYLE
NEW YORK

Rihanna will take center stage at February's Super Bowl halftime show.

The singer, who declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, will headline the 2023 Super Bowl, the NFL announced Sunday along with Jay-Z's Roc Nation and Apple Music. Rihanna posted an image on Instagram of an arm outstretched holding an NFL football.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn," Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, whose Roc Nation is an executive producer of the show, said in a statement. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

The Super Bowl will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12. After years of Pepsi's sponsorship, the upcoming halftime show will be sponsored by Apple Music.

Rihanna earlier said she turned down a similar opportunity for the 2019 Super Bowl that was ultimately headlined by Maroon 5. At the time, many artists voiced support for Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback whose 2016 national anthem protests sparked debate throughout football.

“I couldn’t dare do that. For what?” Rihanna told Vogue in 2019. “Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way," she said of the league.

With sales of more than 250 million records worldwide, Rihanna ranks as one of the best-selling female artists ever. Her last album was 2016's “Anti.”

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Choosing your own bicycle in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Camping in Japan: A Trip to Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Communication Issues’

Savvy Tokyo

6 Jobs in Japan for Engineers, Marketers and Finance Pros

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Fiery Bouquets: Exploring Japan’s Fall Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Why is Japan called ‘Japan’ and not ‘Nihon?’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ikigai In Practice

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Places of Worship: The Shrines of Ise and Daihonzan Eiheiji

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

It’s Time To Talk About No-Mask Anxiety

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-25

Savvy Tokyo