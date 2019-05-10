Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Singer Rihanna Photo: Invision/AP
entertainment

Rihanna to launch groundbreaking new fashion label with LVMH

0 Comments
By MESFIN FEKADU
NEW YORK

Rihanna certified her status as a cultural fashion icon with her groundbreaking new deal with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury group.

The pop star, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, announced Friday that she will debut a line called Fenty this spring through LVMH. Her luxury house will be based in Paris.

The 31-year-old singer becomes the first person since 1987 to launch a new house with LVMH (the last person was Christian LaCroix). Rihanna is also reportedly the first woman to create an original brand at LVMH and the first woman of color at the top of an LVMH maison.

"Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us," Rihanna said in a statement. She added that Bernard Arnault, the chairman and CEO of LVMH, "has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn't imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I'm ready for the world to see what we have built together."

LVMH's leather and goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Celine, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Marc Jacobs and more, while its wine and spirts includes Moët & Chandon and Dom Pérignon. The company has also backed Rihanna's ultra-successful cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty.

Arnault said "everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real CEO and a terrific leader."

"She naturally finds her full place within LVMH," he continued. "I am proud that LVMH is leading this venture and wish it will be a great success."

Fashion has been synonymous with Rihanna's name since the Grammy-winning superstar launched her music career in 2005. She has collaborated with brands like Armani, Puma, Dior and more to launch products and lines, and she debuted her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, last year. Her Fenty Beauty collection disrupted the beauty industry when it launched in 2017, offering 40 foundation shades and bringing in more than $500 million by the end of last year. The success of it forced other cosmetic brands to be more inclusive and launch more foundation color shades, while Fenty even extended to 50 shades.

A release date for Rihanna's new Fenty line with LVMH was not announced, but a website where consumers can eventually purchase the line launched Friday. The new line "is centered on Rihanna, developed by her, and takes shape with her vision in terms of ready to wear, shoes and accessories, including commerciality and communication of the brand," according to a press release.

"Celebrity fashion brands have been around a long time and led by singers, but in the past they've tended to be done via licensing, wholesale distribution and often more with mass retailers or department stores. What's different about this Rihanna project is her partner, which is the world's largest luxury group, which has expertise across a range of leather goods, perfumes, fashion, beauty — so it really raises the bar for celebrity-led fashion brands," Miles Socha, editor-in-chief of WWD, said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Rihanna, a native of Barbados, expressed her excitement about the epic new deal in an Instagram post Friday.

"Big day for the culture," she wrote. "Thank you Mr. Arnault for believing in this little girl from the left side of an island, and for giving me the opportunity to grow with you at @LVMH. This is proof that nothing is impossible. Glory be to God."

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Nakano: A Guide To Tokyo’s Underground Otaku And Foodie Paradise

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Nature

Okama

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 11-12

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Why Are These Things So Expensive in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Design Festa: From Party Origins to Asia’s Biggest Art Event

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Families

10 Mother’s Day Gift Ideas To Spoil Mom This Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

5 YouTube Gaming Channels To Help You Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy