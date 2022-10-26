Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rihanna, shown here in February 2022, is set to release her first new music in six years on Friday. Photo: AFP
entertainment

Rihanna to make music return with track for 'Black Panther'

NEW YORK

After launching high-fashion collections, a lingerie line, a makeup brand, becoming a billionaire and having a baby, megastar Rihanna is making a highly anticipated return to music this week, her reps said Wednesday.

After six years without releasing a new solo song, the 34-year-old on Friday will drop a new single entitled "Lift Me Up," which will be on the soundtrack for the Marvel sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

It's her first solo single since 2016's "Love on the Brain."

Rihanna is releasing the new song on her Westbury Road label in conjunction with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings and Hollywood Records.

The singer behind the hits "Diamonds" and "Umbrella" posted a brief preview of the new track, which featured humming over strings.

The news comes only weeks after the NFL announced Rihanna would be headlining the coveted Super Bowl halftime show in February, a long-awaited return to the stage for the pop phenom.

Rihanna's fierce fan base has been clamoring for her ninth album, which she has said will be "reggae-infused" and has hinted since 2019 is nearly finished.

But the Barbadian-born artist has focused on other ventures, including becoming the first Black woman to head a fashion house for the French powerhouse LVMH, which owns legacy brands including Fendi and Givenchy.

She welcomed her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky in May.

Hope this is not too miso...for this hour on JT. RIHANNA is one 'Sexy Lady'...looking forward to her work on BP.

