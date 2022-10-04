Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Music Ringo Starr
FILE - Ringo Starr plays as part of a concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock in Bethel, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Starr has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the former Beatle to cancel several upcoming concerts in Canada with his All Starr Band. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
entertainment

Ringo Starr tour on hold as he recovers from COVID-19

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Ringo Starr has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the former Beatle to cancel several scheduled concerts in Canada with his All Starr Band.

Five concert dates from Tuesday to Sunday — in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; Lethbridge, Alberta; and the British Columbia cities of Abbotsford and Penticton — will be rescheduled.

“Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon,” said a statement from the band.

The drummer-singer is 82.

Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band — consisting of Toto’s Steve Lukather, Men at Work’s Colin Hay, Average White Band’s Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter — were also forced to cancel last weekend shows in New Buffalo, Michigan, and at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Namboku Line

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 26 – Oct. 2

Savvy Tokyo

Karuizawa

GaijinPot Travel

5 Things That will be More Expensive in Japan in 2022

GaijinPot Blog

A Remote Worker in Japan’s Guide to Increasing Productivity

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways to Enjoy Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Places of Worship: The Shrines of Ise and Daihonzan Eiheiji

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Communication Issues’

Savvy Tokyo

Keto Diet Meets Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-9

Savvy Tokyo