FIFA Club World Cup - Final - Chelsea v Paris St Germain
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Final - Chelsea v Paris St Germain - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 13, 2025 Robbie Williams performs before the match REUTERS/Lee Smith Image: Reuters/Lee Smith
entertainment

Robbie Williams Istanbul concert cancelled over safety concerns, singer says

ANKARA

British singer Robbie Williams said city authorities called off his upcoming Istanbul concert “in the interests of public safety” after Turkish NGOs and social media users campaigned for the event to be cancelled and protested against his appearance.

The October 7 concert was scheduled to take place on the second anniversary of the Hamas attack on southern Israeli communities that led to Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.

For days, Turkish social media accounts and pro-Gaza NGOs had been calling for the event to be scrapped, accusing Williams of being "Zionist".

The 51-year-old singer has faced renewed scrutiny in predominantly Muslim Turkey over his family’s Jewish heritage and his 2015 performance in Israel, which drew criticism from pro-Palestinian groups.

Bubilet, the ticketing company, said it had cancelled the concert at the request of the Istanbul Governor’s Office. The governor's office was not immediately available for comment.

Williams wrote on Instagram late on Saturday that the safety of his fans “comes first,” adding he was deeply sorry for the cancellation, which he said was “beyond our control.”

