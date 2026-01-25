 Japan Today
Robbie Williams has sold 20 million albums in the UK Image: POOL/AFP
entertainment

Robbie Williams tops Beatles for most number one albums in UK

LONDON

Pop superstar Robbie Williams has surpassed the Beatles as the artist with the most number one albums in the history of the British charts, sales trackers said Friday.

The news came a week after Williams released "Britpop", now officially his 16th UK chart-topping album.

"He's the one!" said the Official Charts Company, referencing the hit 1998 single "She's the One" by the former Take That frontman.

Since Williams, 51, started his chart-topping career with his 1997 solo debut, "Life Thru a Lens", he has sold an estimated 20 million albums in the UK.

"Britpop" is his first in seven years.

"Not even the confident young 16-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent would have believed this were possible when he joined Take That back in 1990," Official Charts chief executive Martin Talbot said in a statement.

"But here he is, on top of the world, the UK's number 1 album artist -- of all time!"

In his 35-year career, Williams has sold 80 million albums worldwide.

The Beatles now stand in second place on the British album chart-topping list with 15, followed by the Rolling Stones and Taylor Swift, tied with 14, and Elvis Presley with 13.

