Robert De Niro speaks at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday in New York. Photo: Invision/AP
entertainment

Robert De Niro bleeped at Tony Awards for Trump F-bomb

14 Comments
By LEANNE ITALIE
NEW YORK

With a bleep on live television and double fists raised in the air, Robert De Niro got the theater crowd on its feet at the Tony Awards with a rousing political introduction of his old friend Bruce Springsteen that was focused squarely elsewhere: on President Donald Trump.

De Niro, a staunch Trump opponent, dropped a couple of F-bombs aimed at Trump heard clearly by the Radio City Music crowd Sunday night. The CBS television audience heard dead silence instead before he raised his arms — twice — and earned a sustained standing ovation.

The legendary actor urged the audience to vote in November and lauded Springsteen for his own political commitment before the singer sat at a piano for a moving performance based on his "Springsteen on Broadway" show that had him singing his classic hit, "My Hometown."

De Niro said of Springsteen: "Bruce, you can rock the house like nobody else and even more importantly in these perilous times, you rock the vote, always fighting for, in your own words, truth, transparency and integrity in government. Boy, do we need that now."

The anti-Trump sentiment swept backstage as playwright Tony Kushner and others from "Angels in America" spoke to reporters about its three big wins: best play revival and acting trophies for Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane

"I agree," Kushner said when asked about the De Niro moment, dropping an F-bomb of his own in relation to the president.

"I can't believe De Niro did that," Kushner said. "Good for him. I mean, it's Robert De Niro. Who's gonna argue with him?"

Kushner went even further, calling Trump's presidency "the Hitler mistake" that put a "borderline psychotic narcissist in the White House."

14 Comments
wow an award show broke out in the middle of a political propaganda rally...

truth, transparency and integrity in government

Yeah I am sure Bernie Sanders is thinking the same thing of the Democrats right now..

Yeah I am sure Bernie Sanders is thinking the same thing of the Democrats right now..

I'm sure he is. He got screwed on that. And we ended up with Trump as a result.

I'm sure he is. He got screwed on that. And we ended up with Trump as a result.

Correction, "you" ended up with Hillary. Trump had nothing to do with her losing.

Please keep helping us Hollywood. Its indefensible things like that which turn people who are on the fence over to our side.

Without your false moral high ground you liberals have nothing. His name is President Donald J. Trump and he is YOUR president, Mr. Deniro.

Actors getting worked up about "issues" is always a little nauseating.  I love some of De Niro's movies but not sure why I should love his politics.

"borderline psychotic narcissist in the White House." = "psychotic narcissist in the White House."

Haha, Trumpslide 2020 is now inevitable, and these Hollwood hypocrites are playing their part in that process. Thanks guys!

he is YOUR president, Mr. Deniro.

Yes has the 44th president President Obama was yours too, Mr Blacklabel!

Yeah I am sure Bernie Sanders is thinking the same thing of the Democrats right now..

I'm sure he is. He got screwed on that. And we ended up with Trump as a result.

Exactly.

Kushner went even further, calling Trump's presidency "the Hitler mistake" that put a "borderline psychotic narcissist in the White House."

No agrument there

I'm sure he is. He got screwed on that. And we ended up with Trump as a result.

Wow something we both agree on for the first time ever

Yes Obama WAS my President, that was correct. He was also the worst President of my lifetime, which is a total of 12 of the 45 total.

Also I wasnt on tv every chance I get like Deniro is dropping profanity, disrespect and threatening physical violence.

I have also said numerous times here that is Dems fault that Trump is President, you chose to allow Hillary to screw Bernie and did nothing. Where was your #resistance then?

All these people pointing out the idiocy of Trump, but it will not matter unless people vote.

Yes Obama WAS my President, that was correct. He was also the worst President of my lifetime, which is a total of 12 of the 45 total.

Really worse than Nixon? Ford? LBJ? Carter? GW Bush?

