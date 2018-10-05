Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The death of Oscar-winning actor and comedian Robin Williams in 2014 triggered an outpouring of emotion the world over Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
entertainment

Robin Williams memorabilia fetches $6.1 million at auction

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Art, film memorabilia and personal effects owned by the late actor Robin Williams and his wife fetched $6.1 million at auction in New York on Thursday, four years after his death, Sotheby's said.

The Oscar-winner, movie veteran, stand-up comedian and television star was one of Hollywood's most popular entertainers whose death in August 2014 triggered an outpouring of emotion the world over.

More than 2,000 fans and collectors from across the globe registered to bid for some 300 works owned by Williams and his second wife, film producer and philanthropist Marsha Garces Williams, Sotheby's said.

The most expensive lot was Swiss artist Adolf Wolfli's "Der San Salvathor" that sold for $795,000, the auction house said.

Stand-out items included a watercolor from the movie "Good Will Hunting" that sold for $90,000 and street artist Banksy's "Happy Choppers" from 2006 that fetched $735,000.

Williams won an Oscar in 1998 for "Good Will Hunting."

The watercolor, painted by the film's director Gus Van Sant and inscribed to Williams, was displayed in the office of his therapist character Sean Maguire.

Forty-five watches from Williams' personal collection sold for a combined total of $445,000, including his watch from "Dead Poets Society" (1989) that went for $32,500, the auction house said.

The entire sale fetched $6.1 million, smashing pre-sale estimates of $4.6 million with 95 percent of all lots sold.

Among the organizations to benefit are The Juilliard School in New York, where a permanent scholarship in Williams's name will be set up, the Wounded Warrior Project and the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

A father of three, he was known for high-energy, rapid-fire improvisation and clowning, and starred in hit films such as "Good Morning, Vietnam" and "Mrs Doubtfire."

Marsha was his second wife. The couple were married from 1989 to 2010, and had two children together.

Williams committed suicide aged 63. His widow and third wife, Susan Schneider, later revealed that he had been suffering from Lewy body dementia, a neurodegenerative disease that alters mood, movement and provokes hallucinations.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Oct 4th (Thurs), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Undokai: Behind The Scenes Of A Japanese Primary School Sport Day

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Festivals

Takasago Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Travel

This Bud’s for You: Tap into Japan’s Craft Beer Scene

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tokyo National Museum

GaijinPot Travel

English Teacher Assessments: A Guide to Getting Your Contract Renewed

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Matsushiro

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Culture

5 Truly Scary Japanese Horror Anime to Set the Mood for Halloween

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic