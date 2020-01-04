Newsletter Signup Register / Login
British popstar Rod Stewart, pictured here in 2017, has been arrested for assault in the US Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Rod Stewart accused of hitting security guard outside children's party

By Andy BUCHANAN
MIAMI

British popstar Rod Stewart has been charged after allegedly punching a hotel security guard outside a children's party in Florida, according to a police report obtained by U.S. media.

The 74-year-old singer of "Maggie May" was with his family at Breakers Hotel, Palm Beach, on New Year's Eve when he was refused access to a party in the children's section of the resort, according to U.S. media on Friday.

Stewart was attempting to enter the event with his 39-year-old son, according to the police report.

The ex-singer of the Faces -- recognizable by his hoarse voice and blond mop of hair -- was charged with simple battery, a minor offense which is generally punishable by a fine.

He is scheduled to appear in a Palm Beach court on February 5.

