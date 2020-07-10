Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - Ron Wood, from left, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform during their concert in Pasadena, Calif. The Rolling Stones are releasing a new version of their 1973 album “Goats Head Soup” with three unheard tracks. One of the new tracks is called “Scarlet” and features Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page. The album coming out on Sept. 4, 2020 will have a four-disc CD and vinyl box set edition with ten bonus tracks. The Stones also released a video for one of the unheard songs, called “Criss Cross.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Rolling Stones to release unheard tracks from 1973 album

By The Associated Press

The Rolling Stones will release a new version of their 1973 album “Goats Head Soup” featuring three unheard tracks, including one featuring Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page.

The band announced on Thursday that the release on Sept. 4 will include a four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions that includes 10 bonus tracks, including outtakes and alternative versions.

Page appears on a song called “Scarlet,” and the Stones also released a video for one of the unheard songs, called “Criss Cross.”

“Goats Head Soup" features one of the band's well known acoustic ballads, “Angie."

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

