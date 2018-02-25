Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Rolling Stones ended the first part of their "No Filter" tour in October with a series of sell-out shows in France Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Rolling Stones to restart European tour in May

2 Comments
By PATRICK KOVARIK
PARIS

The Rolling Stones will kick off the second leg of their European tour in Dublin on May 17, the granddaddies of rock said Monday.

The "Stones -- No Filter" tour will see Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ron Wood also play stadium shows in Britain, Germany, France, the Czech Republic and Poland.

The concerts -- which end on July 8 in Warsaw -- include their first UK and Ireland tour in five years.

The highlights are likely to be two monster gigs in their hometown, at the London Stadium and Twickenham rugby stadium.

Tickets will start to go on sale for the tour on March 2.

The Rolling Stones ended the first part of their "No Filter" tour in October with a series of sell-out shows in France.

The rock legends said the new tour would include their classic songs such as "Satisfaction" as well as some "surprise" additions to their repertoire.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

2 Comments
Login to comment

Gosh, when's the last time these lads played in the Republic... Slane?

Fair play to them.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

About time they offered half price OAP tickets. Rolling stone gathers no moss just a healthy addition to their pension funds.

My first gig was in the mid 1960's and so many since.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Food & Drink

Recipe: Homemade Gyoza

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Mount Yoshino

GaijinPot Travel

It’s a Long Way to the Top: Starting a Band in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Landmark

Goryokaku

GaijinPot Travel

Shopping

Nishiki Market

GaijinPot Travel

Make a Career of Translating your Favorite Japanese Manga, Movies, TV and more with JVTA

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

30min oil massage upgrade!

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks