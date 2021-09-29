Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain No Time To Die World Premiere
Daniel Craig poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
entertainment

Royals join cast of new Bond film for glitzy London premiere

5 Comments
LONDON

Britain's royals joined Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and the cast of "No Time to Die" on the red carpet for the new Bond film's world premiere Tuesday, a glittering event that marked the movie's release after multiple delays caused by the pandemic.

The film, the 25th in the long-running series and Craig's last outing as 007, was initially due to be released in April 2020.

Craig, who turned up for the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall in a pink velvet dinner jacket, told reporters how relieved he was that the film was finally making its way to cinemas.

“A year ago, this was just a dream. It didn’t look like we’d would get here. But we have and I’m just happy that we’re here and we can celebrate with everybody,” he said.

Seydoux echoed the sense of relief, saying: "It’s been such a crazy time for all of us. And now to celebrate, you know, with this film, to reunite. And it’s great. I’m really happy.”

Craig, 53, has played the suave secret agent in five movies, beginning with “Casino Royale” in 2006.

Asked how he felt about saying goodbye to the role, he said: “I'm good. I’m really good about it.” As for who would be his successor, he simply quipped: “Not my problem.”

Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Prince William and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge made a rare joint appearance at the premiere, and Kate stole the show with a sparkling gold cape dress by designer Jenny Peckham.

Actor Rami Malek, who joins the franchise as villain Safin, later met the royals. He was joined by Lashana Lynch, who plays the first black female 00 agent Nomi, and Naomie Harris, who returns as Moneypenny.

Health care workers and members of Britain's armed forces were among those invited to Tuesday's premiere in thanks for their work during the pandemic.

The film will be released globally on Oct 8.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

Kate stole the show

Sycophantic prolefeed.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Craig, 53, has played the suave secret agent

but wears a pink velvet DJ nevertheless..... how come so many people with so much munnee wer such horribly tacky (yet excruciatingly expensive) clothes?

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

MickeliciousToday  08:09 am JST

Kate stole the show

Sycophantic prolefeed.

I imagine the woman with bare chest 'stole the show'....

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

I guess Bond was the real one who stole the show.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I’m going to see this on Thursday morning. Can’t wait. The first reviews are very good.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #151: Fast-food Chains and Moon Viewing

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

6 Crazy Beauty Services in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

5 Things I Learned From Being A Nanny In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Marunouchi Line

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Prenatal Classes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 27-Oct. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Spiced Dorayaki

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trails in Japan I Can’t Wait to Hike Again When it’s Safe to Travel

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #150: Japanese Countryside Anime vs Reality

GaijinPot Blog