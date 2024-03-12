Rumors of Aya Nakamura Paris Olympics appearance sparks far-right backlash

Nakamura was targeted by far-right groups merely over rumours she might perform

The rumor that France's biggest music star Aya Nakamura might sing an Edith Piaf song during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony was enough to upset far-right groups this weekend.

Local media has reported the French-Malian singer discussed the possibility of performing a song by 20th century icon Piaf when she met President Emmanuel Macron last month, though neither party has confirmed the rumors.

That was enough to become an issue at a campaign rally on Sunday for the Reconquest party, led by former far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour, where Nakamura's name drew boos from the crowd.

The 28-year-old singer has become a pop superstar around the world for hits like "Djadja", which has close to a billion streams on YouTube alone.

A small extremist group, the Natives, was particularly upset at the prospect of her performing at the Olympics, hanging a banner on the River Seine that read: "There's no way Aya, this is Paris, not the Bamako market".

Nakamura responded on social media, saying: "You can be racist but not deaf... That's what hurts you! I'm becoming a number 1 state subject in debates... but what do I really owe you? Nada."

Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera also weighed in, telling Nakamura: "It doesn't matter, people love you. Don't worry about anything."

Another parliamentarian, Antoine Leaument of the left-wing LFI party, also hit out at the Natives, posting: "They claim to love their country but they want to exclude the most listened-to French-speaking singer in the world since Edith Piaf. We cannot be racist and patriotic in France."

