Nakamura was targeted by far-right groups merely over rumours she might perform Photo: AFP
Rumors of Aya Nakamura Paris Olympics appearance sparks far-right backlash

PARIS

The rumor that France's biggest music star Aya Nakamura might sing an Edith Piaf song during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony was enough to upset far-right groups this weekend.

Local media has reported the French-Malian singer discussed the possibility of performing a song by 20th century icon Piaf when she met President Emmanuel Macron last month, though neither party has confirmed the rumors.

That was enough to become an issue at a campaign rally on Sunday for the Reconquest party, led by former far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour, where Nakamura's name drew boos from the crowd.

The 28-year-old singer has become a pop superstar around the world for hits like "Djadja", which has close to a billion streams on YouTube alone.

A small extremist group, the Natives, was particularly upset at the prospect of her performing at the Olympics, hanging a banner on the River Seine that read: "There's no way Aya, this is Paris, not the Bamako market".

Nakamura responded on social media, saying: "You can be racist but not deaf... That's what hurts you! I'm becoming a number 1 state subject in debates... but what do I really owe you? Nada."

Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera also weighed in, telling Nakamura: "It doesn't matter, people love you. Don't worry about anything."

Another parliamentarian, Antoine Leaument of the left-wing LFI party, also hit out at the Natives, posting: "They claim to love their country but they want to exclude the most listened-to French-speaking singer in the world since Edith Piaf. We cannot be racist and patriotic in France."

