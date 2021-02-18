Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: PR Times Inc | © Khara
Running time for final 'Evangelion' film revealed; set to be longest of all 'Evangelion' films

By Jen Santelices, grape Japan
TOKYO

After multiple postponements to the release of "Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time," longtime fans of the series have been waiting on the edge of their seats for any new updates on what is set to be the final film in the Evangelion theatrical franchise.

Now, thanks to the website for the Film Classification and Rating Organization of Japan, we now know the running time of the movie. The movie is set to be 2 hours & 34 minutes long, officially making it the longest standalone Evangelion movie. Previously, 2009’s "Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance" held this title, clocking in at 1 hour & 52 minutes for the uncut version.

The listing for "Evangelion: 3.0+1.0" on the movie regulator’s website also includes a short synopsis for the film, which we have included a translation of below.

"Shinji Ikari, who was the main cause of the Third Impact, seems to have become crippled. Will Shinji be able to rise again? This animation tells the continuation of the story that has been sealed since 2012’s ‘Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo.’"

Knowing that this movie will be the longest "Evangelion" movie gives us hope that there will be more than enough time for the full conclusion to unfold. And for many of us who have been waiting for years now, this movie really can’t come soon enough.

© grape Japan

