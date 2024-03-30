Ryuichi Sakamoto's final theatrical piece premieres in Japan one year after his passing

By Ashley Tsuruoka

On the first anniversary of the passing of composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, the Japan premiere of his latest experimental opera, "Time," comes to life at the New National Theatre in Tokyo. “Time” blurs the line between performance and installation art in what stands as Sakamoto’s final theatrical piece.

Ryuichi Sakamoto was a world-renowned Japanese composer, musician and innovator who passed away in March 2023 at the age of 71. Throughout his life, he crafted music that was memorable, expressive and forward-thinking—classical pieces, pop songs, multimedia installations, scores for film, television and beyond. He also directed and composed works for the Tohoku Youth Orchestra and pioneering electronic music band Yellow Magic Orchestra. With a keen ear for the sounds of the world around him, Sakamoto has become one of the most influential Japanese composers of the 21st century.

Sakamoto’s vision for "Time" is expressed in his second memoir, “Boku wa Ato Nankai Mangetsu o Mirudaro” ("How Many More Times Will I Watch the Full Moon Rise?"), which includes diary entries from the final years of his life. In this book, he describes his desire to “deny the notion of time itself” and craft a theatrical work which blurs the line between performance and installation art—challenges Sakamoto embraced with “Time.”

Concept and production

The four-year production process of “Time” began in 2017, as a collaboration between Sakamoto and Shiro Takatani, an artist whose talent Sakamoto had recognized and entrusted for the visual direction of his debut opera, “LIFE a ryuichi sakamoto opera 1999.” Despite facing challenges, such as the coronavirus pandemic and coordinating between Kyoto and New York, Sakamoto and Takatani brought to life this final collaborative audio-visual work, which premiered at the Holland Festival in Amsterdam in 2021.

Nature, mankind and the absence of time build the conceptual framework for “Time.” The narrative draws inspiration from the short stories of Natsume Soseki's “Ten Nights’ Dreams,” Zhuangzi’s fable “The Butterfly’s Dream” and the Noh (traditional Japanese theater) song “Kantan,” weaving together “realities” and “dreams” that question human perception, especially that of time. Even before the curtain rises, the experience begins, aligning with Sakamoto’s wish to not have a definite beginning. The audience sits, enveloped in darkness, accompanied only by the sound of rain and a mirror of water.

The abstract, asynchronous soundscape incorporates traditional Japanese instruments such as the nohkan, a bamboo flute used in Noh and kabuki theater, as well as the sho, a woodwind used in gagaku, the ancient court music of Japan. It moves away from conventional time structures, granting performers greater freedom of expression. Live performances by dancer Min Tanaka and his protégé Rin Ishihara, sho player Mayumi Miyata and a recorded nohkan performance by Rokurobyoue Fujita, the 11th grand master of the Fujita School of Noh Flute, flow in and out like a dream as words and images reflect on water.

Production team and cast

Artists, actors and musicians with a personal connection to Sakamoto and an understanding of his vision help shape the narrative of “Time.” From contemporary dancers to masters of traditional Japanese instruments, the whole production team and cast bring this project to fruition.

Shiro Takatani is an artist and director renowned for his contemporary works that merge visual and performance art. Reflecting on the creation of “Time,” Takatani speaks of Sakamoto’s passion and influence over its production, noting Sakamoto's desire to not have a beginning or end and unifying the visual composition with Sakamoto’s score. Takatani finds beauty in the unexpected turns the project took, valuing the organic, on-the-spot moments that unfold when performers break free from repetitive patterns and embrace the unpredictability of live performance.

Min Tanaka is an avant-garde dancer known for his exploration of the mind-body relationship to its environment. A long-time collaborator with Ryuichi Sakamoto, their conversations about time, humanity and the natural world have influenced "Time," including their shared belief that music and dance date back to a time when life was a single cell. Tanaka approaches his role with a sense of awe and uncertainty, embodying a character who transcends time and is reborn with every performance, discovering water for the first time.

Mayumi Miyata is a sho player specializing in both classical gagaku and contemporary music. She has showcased the diversity of the sho while performing around the world with prestigious orchestras and ensembles, including the New York Philharmonic. Playing mindfully while walking through water, her melodies in "Time" bring forth the subtleties of sound and silence. She has described Sakamoto's work as a bird's-eye view, capturing the natural world and the universe.

Rin Ishihara is a multifaceted actor and dancer with a background in theater and film. As Min Tanaka's protégé and collaborator, she helps manage projects and direct performances. Using her body as language, she explores human vulnerability and the beauty of slowing down fleeting moments. She encourages viewers to let go of the need to decipher meaning and instead allow themselves to see the world of "Time" through their own eyes.





Many other talented creators help make this immersive theater experience possible, including lighting designer Yukiko Yoshimoto, costume designer Sonya Park and sound engineer ZAK.

Ticket information

The Tokyo premiere of “Time” will be held from March 28 to April 14 at the New National Theatre, Tokyo, followed by Kyoto on April 27 and 28 at ROHM Theatre Kyoto. Ticket prices range from ¥3,500 to ¥15,000 and are available through e+, Ticket Pia, Lawson Ticket, CN Playguide and the Parco Stage app.

“Time” is a powerful, time-bending experience that floods the senses like a dream. On the anniversary of Ryuichi Sakamoto's passing, may his timeless presence grace the stage once more.

© Japan Today