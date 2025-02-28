 Japan Today
Jin, a member of South Korean K-pop band BTS, poses for photographers ahead of a press conference to introduce their new single "Butter" in Seoul, South Korea, on May 21, 2021. Image: AP file
entertainment

S Korean police summon Japanese woman for kissing BTS member without consent

8 Comments
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
SEOUL

South Korean police said Friday they are summoning a Japanese woman for questioning over allegedly kissing Jin, a member of the K-pop supergroup BTS, without consent during a free hug event last year.

A police officer who answered the phone at Seoul’s Songpa police station said it requested the woman to appear for questioning over an allegation of sexual harassment. The police station refused to disclose her identity citing privacy.

The station said it had launched an investigation after receiving an online complaint and refused to provide further details because an investigation was under way.

Media reports said that South Korean police were able to confirm the identity of the woman with the help of Japanese police. The reports said the woman, who is in her 50s, was refusing to appear for questioning.

A day after finishing his mandatory 18-month military service in June 2024, Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, celebrated his discharge and the band’s 11-year anniversary by offering free hugs to his fans at an event in Seoul. During the event, reportedly attended by 1,000 people, a woman abruptly kissed Jin, on his cheek. Video footage that went viral showed Jin apparently looking uncomfortable.

The woman wrote in an online blog post that “My lips touched his neck. His skin was so soft,” according to Yonhap news agency.

BTS was created in 2013 and has a legion of global supporters who call themselves the “Army.” Jin, 32, is the oldest member of the band.

Is that a picture of the 50 year old Japanese woman or a BTS member? I can't tell the difference.

-3 ( +4 / -7 )

Seems like a bit of overreach going on here.

Yes, this woman is a total embarrassment, and being in her 50s should be acting her age, but an international summon for questioning over "sexual harassment"?

6 ( +8 / -2 )

Well... you can not have only "one way" sexual harrastment... it goes both ways.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Good. If a male fan were to kiss a female artist, there would be a massive uproar. Sexual harassment goes both ways.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Japanese tourists behaving badly!

Unconscionable!

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Based on an online complaint? Someone needs to get a life.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

I've been sexually harassed by loads of Japanese women from their 20s to 50s.

And I bloody love it.

Might I suggest he felt "uncomfortable" because he prefers attention from the same sex. You know, no judgment, just saying, a little more acceptance of his feelings could help clear up that discomfort for him!

2 ( +3 / -1 )

What a waste of police time.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Who to imprison...deport...then castrate , here.

Fighto...any thoughts ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

