US singer Sabrina Carpenter condemned the use of one her songs in a video shared by the White House on social media depicting immigration enforcement raids Image: AFP/File
entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter condemns 'evil' use of her music in White House video

NEW YORK

U.S. pop singer Sabrina Carpenter on Tuesday disavowed the use of one of her songs in a video shared by the White House on social media, describing the clip depicting immigration enforcement raids as "evil and disgusting."

The video, posted Monday, features Carpenter's 2024 song "Juno" accompanying footage of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in action, tackling people and clipping handcuffs onto detainees.

"This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda," Carpenter wrote in response to the White House post.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson retorted: "Here's a Short 'n Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won't apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?"

Several other artists have protested President Donald Trump and his team's use of their music.

American singer and guitarist Kenny Loggins recently demanded the removal of a video posted by the president that used his hit "Danger Zone" from the movie "Top Gun."

The video used AI-generated images of Trump as a fighter pilot dropping excrement on political opponents.

In 2024, Celine Dion condemned the use of one of her songs, "My Heart Will Go On," in a campaign video, and Beyonce reacted similarly over use of her song "Freedom" the same year.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

