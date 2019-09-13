Newsletter Signup Register / Login
File-This Feb. 20, 2019, file photo shows singer Sam Smith posing for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards in London. The Oscar-winning pop star has declared his pronouns “they/them” on social media after coming out as non-binary in his “lifetime of being at war with my gender.” The English “Too Good at Goodbyes” singer said Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, he’s decided to “embrace myself for who I am, inside and out ...” (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Sam Smith announces new pronouns of 'they' and 'them'

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Sam Smith has declared the pronouns of "they/them" on social media after coming out as non-binary in what the pop star called a "lifetime of being at war with my gender."

The English "Too Good at Goodbyes" singer was met with thousands of mostly supportive comments, along with some detractors who questioned the need to change pronouns, an increasingly common practice both within and outside of the LGBTQ community.

"Today is a good day so here goes. I've decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM," the 27-year-old Smith wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out."

Smith said they were excited and privileged for the support, adding that they've been "very nervous" about the announcement because they "care too much about what people think." Smith said they finally decided to go for it.

"Love you all," Smith wrote on Twitter, adding they're scared "but feeling super free right now. Be kind."

Smith said they remain a work in progress.

"P.s. I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can't wait for the day that I am. So for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open."

Smith won an Oscar in 2016 for the song "Writing's on the Wall," from the James Bond thriller "Spectre." They received global attention by winning a Grammy for best new artist in 2014, following up with a Grammy for record of the year in 2015 for "Stay With Me."

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Non-binary is so negative sounding. Should be called polynary.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Grammatically, I cringe. Plural for a singular person...and not even a royal speaking for whole nation. Would feel better with "it" or even a new word to avoid the grammar issue.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sep 14-16

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Morioka

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Nature

Arashiyama Bamboo Grove

GaijinPot Travel

Festivals

Kishiwada Danjiri Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Things You Should Know When Going Out In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 37, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog