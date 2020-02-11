Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In this Jan. 27, 2020 photo, Jessica Hahn-Chaplin, center, from Bristol, England, dances during a rehearsal of the Paraiso de Tuiuti samba school in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Hahn-Chaplin is part of the movement of foreigners who flock to Brazil to train in the ways of the hip swiveling and hot stepping rhythms of samba. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
entertainment

Samba goes global as foreign dancers bring Rio Carnival home

0 Comments
By ANNA JEAN KAISER
RIO DE JANEIRO

At rehearsal for the Paraiso de Tuiuti samba school, a dancer poses for photos with admiring onlookers while wearing the bright yellow uniform and sky-high heels of the school’s elite passista samba dancers.

Paraiso de Tuiuti has been a cradle of Carnival culture for people in the working-class area near downtown Rio de Janeiro for over 60 years. But the dancer herself is an import. Jessica Hahn-Chaplin hails from Bristol, England.

Hahn-Chaplin, 31, is part of the movement of foreigners who come to Brazil to train in the ways of hip swiveling and hot stepping. They’re spending months at the samba schools that during Rio’s world-famous Carnival will dance for more than an hour through Rio’s 700-meter (2,300-foot) Sambadrome, delighting 70,000 spectators plus tens of millions of television viewers at home.

After the parade, the outsiders return to their home countries and spread their samba fever.

During classes, casually dressed students can be seen brushing their feet in a quick succession of steps, their hips swinging to the right and left while keeping their heads and shoulders as still as possible. On the floor before each of them lies a thin foam cylinder, which they must avoid touching with each swift step as their instructor calls out the tempo.

These are no beginners classes. All foreign applicants have passed a selective exam to join this advanced-level course and train alongside Brazilians who have danced samba since childhood. The course is free. But leaving their jobs for months at a time is not. It's a proof of their commitment to samba.

Once a week, they join the entire Paraiso de Tuiuti rehearsal on the street leading up to the school. Passistas and percussionists, all decked out in yellow costumes, temporarily turn the dark avenue into a mini-Sambadrome.

“It was very intimidating,” Hahn-Chaplin said of dancing as a foreigner in front of several hundred people at the rehearsal. “We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to make the mark.”

Unlike dances like salsa and tango from other Latin American countries, samba has largely remained within Brazil’s borders. Hahn-Chaplin, a language teacher and dancer instructor, is one of 15 foreigners who converged from four continents to study at the feet -- literally -- of teacher Alex Coutinho. The best dancers join Paraiso de Tuiuti in its official parade, this year scheduled for Feb 23.

Coutinho, 30, said foreign participation increases every year, with dancers returning time and again to learn the latest trends.

“Samba dancers, as with any other profession, need to recycle themselves. Every year, there will be a new thing: a different arm move, a different step,” Coutinho said. “They come here, do classes and return to their countries with the skills to pass on to their students. They’re propagating our culture.”

Hahn-Chaplin, for example, dances samba annually in Bath, England. Sashya Debrito, who runs a samba school and performs shows in Sydney, Australia, said samba down under grows more popular every year.

Another dancer, Rie Tankana, travels all the way from Japan, where she performs at Tokyo's annual Carnival celebration. She found Paraiso de Tuiuti School on Instagram last year and is participating for the first time this year.

“It’s happiness in my life, it’s healing,” said Tanaka, 33, who is a jobs recruiter in Osaka when not flinging her hips from side to side.

A 2019 video of Tanaka in Kobe, Japan, shows her front and center, leading a line of Japanese samba dancers with butterfly wings draped on their arms.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nightlife

Bar Gyu+

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Join The Strawberry Storm With These 8 Tokyo Afternoon Teas

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Festivals

Yokote Kamakura Snow Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 15-16

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheets: Buying Cold Medicine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “I’m Confused – How Does He Feel About Me?”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog