Sawajiri to be replaced in NHK drama series after arrest

Public broadcaster NHK has selected Haruna Kawaguchi, 24, to play the role of 16th-century warlord Oda Nobunaga’s wife, Kicho, or Nohime, as a replacement for Erika Sawajiri, in NHK's historical drama series "Kirin ga Kuru,” beginning in January 2020.
Sawajiri, 33, had already filmed 10 episodes but after her arrest last week on suspicion of possessing the synthetic drug MDMA and her admission that she had used marijuana, LSD and cocaine over the past 10 years, NHK decided to drop her from the series.
Kawaguchi will start filming in early December, according to sources. NHK commented, “We thought that as a skilled actress, she would be able to express the strength and nobleness of a warlord’s daughter, and therefore asked her to play the role.”
All scenes in the first 10 episodes in which Sawajiri appears will be filmed again using Kawaguchi.© Japan Today
nandakandamanda
Why? Is her image not as 'clean' as it once was?
shogun36
How many episodes will there be?
If it's 12, why bother? Sounds like a big waste of time and money for the other actors.
If it's 20-30, then that's understandable. I guess?
Ascissor
It's only our money they're using, don't worry.
rgcivilian1
That is really messed up. Her private life is her own, and her acting is her professional career. From what we see on her performance it was a great show. Now with this said I am not one of her fans but enjoy the show with her and the role she plays. That is what makes a great series worth watching. Seems this goes to my 2 points of why this happened. and clearly more of what we are not being told is coming out, Pure and simple replace an 33 aged actress with a younger 24 yr old model. Seems the backdoor deals were made way before she even was aware what was coming before Judas handed her to the wolves. This is a shame and I will quit watching the show.
itsonlyrocknroll
Tarry a little, there is something else. This bond doth give thee here no jot of blood;
The words expressly are "a pound of flesh" ….....
The Merchant Of Venice Act 4, scene 1
Actress Erika Sawajiri certainly understands the meaning.
Not for a moment is this in anyway objective or willing to afford Erika Sawajiri quarter or an opportunity to rehabilitate. Straight under the tram, head first!