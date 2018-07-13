Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Scarlett Johansson quits transgender role after LGBT backlash

2 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Scarlett Johansson on Friday pulled out a movie in which she was cast to play a transgender character following a backlash from the LGBT community.

"Rub & Tug" was due to star Johansson, who is straight, as the late real-life American crime kingpin Dante "Tex" Gill, who used his massage parlor as a front for prostitution in the 1970s and 1980s. Gill was born a woman but identified as a man. It was the second time Johansson, 33, found herself in the middle of a casting controversy after appearing in 2017's "Ghost in the Shell" in a role originally conceived as a Japanese character.

Johansson said she had decided to withdraw from"Rub & Tug" for ethical reasons.

"Our cultural understanding of transgender people continues to advance, and I've learned a lot from the community since making my first statement about my casting and realize it was insensitive," the actress said in a statement to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender magazine "Out."

"I understand why many feel he (Gill) should be portrayed by a transgender person, and I am thankful that this casting debate, albeit controversial, has sparked a larger conversation about diversity and representation in film," she added.

On social media, newspaper editorials and videos, the transgender community had slammed her casting as highlighting the limited opportunities given to transgender actors.

In recent years, straight actor Eddie Redmayne played a transgender woman in "The Danish Girl," Jared Leto won an Oscar for playing a trans woman in "Dallas Buyers Club," and Jeffrey Tambor has won awards for playing a father who transitions to a man in television series "Transparent."

According to LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD, none of the 109 movies released by Hollywood's seven biggest studios in 2017 included a transgender character.

Filming has yet to begin on "Rub & Tug" and no replacement for Johansson was immediately announced.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Movies have business decisions to make if they want to make any money. Can actors no longer act? Are actors only allowed to play characters of the same skin colour or sex? If there's a shortage of transgender actors then this just ensures that few films will ever have transgender themes regardless of the cast. Thus studios will just avoid the problem if they will be pilloried over the production. I don't think they have helped their cause here. It would have been better to lament the lack of transgender actors but praise the movie production to go with a story of a trans character.

It was the second time Johansson, 33, found herself in the middle of a casting controversy after appearing in 2017's "Ghost in the Shell" in a role originally conceived as a Japanese character.

Apparently this wasn't a problem in Japan according to general interviews online (My man Yuta)

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Sorry that was "That Japanese Man Yuta" and the vid is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2DhoBuU1Dtc

0 ( +0 / -0 )

