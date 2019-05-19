Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger (C) was kicked by a crazed fan at the Classic Africa, a multi-sport festival held in Johannesburg, South Africa Photo: AFP
entertainment

Schwarzenegger attacked at S Africa sports event

By Michele Spatari
JOHANNESBURG

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked on Saturday by a man who kicked him in the back at a sports event in South Africa that the action hero was hosting.

The bodybuilder and former politician was chatting with fans at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg when a man took a flying leap and kicked him high in the back.

"Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about," Schwarzenegger, 71, said on Twitter.

"I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I'm just glad the idiot didn't interrupt my Snapchat."

Schwarzenegger was in Johannesburg for the annual Arnold Classic Africa, an international multi-sports festival.

"He was sadly and unexpectedly attacked by a crazed fan as he was doing a walk-through to support athletes," the organizers said, adding the attacker -- who was immediately apprehended -- was known to police for similar incidents in the past.

Schwarzenegger told organizers he would not press charges.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

The attacker came from the future !!, the machines sent him !!..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mliCm4jzt8Y

