Sean "Diddy" Combs attends trial in New York federal court
Sean "Diddy" Combs and his attorney Marc Agnifilo discuss with other defense lawyers on how to respond to a new note sent by jurors, during Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, New York, U.S., July 1, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg Image: Reuters/Jane Rosenberg
Combs jury decides on some counts; verdict not yet known

By Jack Queen and Luc Cohen
NEW YORK

The jury at Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial has reached a verdict on four of the five counts the music mogul faces, the judge overseeing the case said on Tuesday, without revealing what the jury's verdict was.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian said the jury had informed him in a note toward the end of its second day of deliberations that it had reached a verdict on the two counts each of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution that Combs faces, but had not been able to reach a verdict on racketeering conspiracy.

Subramanian did not say what the jurors' verdict on the four counts was. He said he would instruct the jury to continue deliberating on the racketeering conspiracy count.

As to racketeering, Subramanian said the jury note read, "We have jurors with unpersuadable opinions on both sides."

Combs, 55, had pleaded not guilty to all five counts.

Before Subramanian read the jury's note, Combs rubbed his eyes and rested his face against his palm while seated at the defense table with his lawyers huddled around him. One defense lawyer, Brian Steel, rubbed Combs' shoulder. Two of Combs' other defense lawyers put their arms around each other.

The partial verdict comes after a seven-week trial in which two of the music mogul's former girlfriends testified that he physically and sexually abused them.

Prosecutors say Combs, a former billionaire known for elevating hip-hop in American culture, was charged with racketeering because for two decades he used his business empire to force two of his romantic partners to take part in drug-fueled, days-long sexual performances sometimes known as "Freak Offs" with male sex workers in hotel rooms while Combs watched, masturbated and occasionally filmed.

His lawyers acknowledged that the Bad Boy Records founder, once famed for hosting lavish parties for the cultural elite in luxurious locales like the Hamptons and Saint-Tropez, was at times violent in his domestic relationships. But they said the sexual activity described by prosecutors was consensual.

Earlier on Tuesday, the jury asked to review portions of the testimony of the rhythm and blues singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, who testified that Combs forced her to take part in "Freak Offs" throughout their decade-long relationship.

Combs, a former billionaire known for elevating hip-hop in American culture, could face life in prison if convicted of sex trafficking or racketeering.

