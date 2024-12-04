 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Film Marrakech Sean Penn
FILE - Sean Penn arrives at the Booksellers area of the White House for the State Dinner, May 23, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
entertainment

Sean Penn accuses Academy Awards of cowardice at Marrakech Film Festival

0 Comments
By SAM METZ
MARRAKECH, Morocco

Sean Penn on Tuesday blasted the organizers of the Oscars for being cowards who, in effect, limit the kinds of films that can be funded and made.

The 64-year-old actor said at the Marrakech Film Festival that he gets excited about the Academy Awards only on the rare occasion that films he values are nominated.

“The producers of the academy have exercised really extraordinary cowardice when it comes to being part of the world of expression and, in fact, have largely been part of limiting the imagination and limiting different cultural expressions," Penn said at the festival, where he received a career achievement award this week.

“I don’t get very excited about what we’ll call the Academy Awards,” he said, noting exceptions when certain films grace the ceremony, including Sean Baker's “ The Florida Project,” Walter Salles’ “I’m Still Here” and Jacques Audiard's “ Emilia Perez. ”

Penn's remarks dovetail longstanding criticisms of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for lacking diversity both within the ranks of its members and in terms of the films that they elect to promote and celebrate with awards.

The institution has in recent years tried to adopt more proactive steps to reform and rebrand itself, but has faced criticism for not going far enough to make meaningful changes.

Penn also lauded Iranian-Danish director Ali Abassi and his latest film “ The Apprentice " about President Donald Trump. It faced difficulty finding an American distributor in the lead-up to the U.S. election in November.

“It’s kind of jaw dropping how afraid this ‘business of mavericks’ is when they get a great film like that with great, great acting,” he said. “They too can be as afraid as a piddly little Republican congressman.”

As part of a career tribute, the Marrakech Film Festival is screening four of Penn's films this week in Morocco's tourism capital. Local media in Morocco reported several audience members exiting a screening of “Milk” during a scene that depicted two men in bed. Homosexuality is illegal under Morocco's penal code, although cases are not frequently prosecuted.

The actor, whose 2023 film “ Superpower ” documents war in Ukraine, also voiced support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and called himself a “patriot in crisis” in response to a question about the American political landscape.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

“They too can be as afraid as a piddly little Republican congressman.”

Love it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

From Baths to Tea: 5 Ways to Use Yuzu to Survive Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Christmas in Japan with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Christmas Cakes and Stollen in Japan (excluding Tokyo)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

5 Places To Practice Music In Tokyo (Without Getting In Trouble)

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Aisekiya: Japanese Tinder in Real Life

Savvy Tokyo

What Is Furusato Nozei? The Japanese Tax Benefit That Gets You Free Stuff 

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Places In Tokyo For Gamers

GaijinPot Blog

How To Retire In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

culture

Towada

GaijinPot Travel